How a Provo hearing aid center offers the latest technology and advances with on-site manufacturing

PROVO, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Hearing loss affects all aspects of your life. It changes the way you communicate and interact with family and friends, as well as the world. Being unable to hear is a major frustration not just for you but those around you as well. However, taking the step to get a hearing aid can even be intimidating. It is very important that you have someone you can trust. Someone with whom you feel comfortable and secure.

Harris Hearing strives to help customers understand the latest advances in hearing technology and hearing aid design. There are many products, brands and styles of hearing aids to choose from. The time is taken to get to know you and your specific needs. From a first ear examination to hearing tests and hearing aid fittings the focus is to help you hear your very best. Dedication to this focus goes into the adjustments and retesting in the future with individualized, personal care.

For over 58 years, Robert E. Harris and the experienced staff at Harris Hearing Aid Center have provided quality hearing care in Provo, Utah.

On-Site Hearing & Manufacturing

Harris Hearing Aid Center combines quality of care with attentive service. Over 20 years ago, Robert E. Harris had the foresight to manufacture and repair hearing aids on-site, rather than to work with outside labs through the mail, which most hearing aid companies must do. Since Harris Hearing owns their lab in Provo, Utah, the prices of top line hearing aids and repairs are drastically discounted. Customers receive the same components as big hearing aid brands (on comparable models), and don’t have to pay extra for the brand name. In addition, new hearing aids and repairs are usually ready in less than 48 hours, instead of up to two weeks or more. They are proud to be a hearing aid center in that the Provo community has trusted for quality services to enhance their lives for over 58 years.

For more information about our hearing care services, or custom products or to schedule a free hearing evaluation, call 801-373-6827 or visit HarrisHearingAids.com

This article contains sponsored content.