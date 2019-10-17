How a family eats impacts what they eat, study says

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) – Many of us probably remember our moms telling us to ‘turn off the TV’ and get to the dinner table. Now, a recent study says that when it comes to healthy meal habits, mom was on to something.

The study looked at about 300 children and their parents to see how mealtime behaviors may impact the healthfulness of their meals.

Parents recorded 757 dinnertime meals and discussed the meals with researchers via telephone.

Four main characteristics of the meals were studied – if the parent was participating in the meal, whether the TV was on or off, if the meal was served ‘family style,’ and if the meal was eaten at the table.

The contents of the meals were then compared to the National Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Results showed when the participants turned off the TV, sat at the table and ate ‘family style,’ the foods they ate were typically healthier.

“Ultimately, sitting down at the table, being more mindful of the meal, having parent involvement in the meal, and not having the kids fend for themselves, would likely improve the quality of the meal,” said Ryanne Lachman, RD, of Cleveland Clinic, who did not take part in the study.

Lachman said turning off electronic distractions allows us to be more mindful, chew our food, and makes it easier to notice when we’re full.

She said the study shows us that when it comes to eating healthy as a family, it’s important, not only to disconnect from electronics but also to re-connect with the family during mealtime.

Lachman said the research also tells us eating better, as a family, may be easier than we realize.

“A lot of times, my patients will say, ‘I don’t know how to eat healthy,’ or, ‘there’s too much information; there’s too many nutrition fads that are out there, what’s the best way to eat?’ And sometimes it boils down to some of the simple behaviors that get us set up for success,” she said.

Complete results of the study can be found in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

