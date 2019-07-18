House fire displaces Pleasant Grove family

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A house fire displaced a Pleasant Grove family Wednesday.

The Pleasant Grove Fire Department said they responded to reports of a structure fire near Manilla Creek Park.

A natural gas meter had been compromised and sent a fuel-fed fireball blasting toward the roof of the home, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were able to suppress the flames in order to crawl to the gas meter to shut down the broken line, however, fire officials said the fire had already extended through the roof into the attic space.

Courtesy of Pleasant Grove City Fire

Courtesy of Pleasant Grove City Fire

Courtesy of Pleasant Grove City Fire

Courtesy of Pleasant Grove City Fire

Courtesy of Pleasant Grove City Fire

Courtesy of Pleasant Grove City Fire

Despite the tireless efforts of the firefighters, officials said the fire caused extreme damage to the home.

The cost of damage to the home is not known at this time.

