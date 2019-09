ROY (ABC4 News) – A house fire leaves four people and a child without a home this morning.

The fire happened near 4200 South and 2700 West in Roy. According to firefighters, no one was injured from the fire, but their pet cat died.

The fire caused $70 Thousand worth of damage.

At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced individuals.