SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! It’s another clear start to the day across the state as high pressure remains in place today. Salt Lake City might witness its first 100° daytime high, while Cache Valley could reach the mid-90s, and St. George might even approach a scorching 110°!

Temperatures today will be nearly 5 degrees warmer for most areas than Saturday with mid to upper 90s for the Wasatch Front, and mostly sunny skies. The heat continues over the extended holiday weekend. Monday appears to be the warmest day as we find ourselves directly beneath a high-pressure ridge.

Due to the ridge’s positioning, there may be a few clouds in northeastern Utah and a slight chance of a thunderstorm at the northern Stateline. However, overall, sunny skies and dry conditions will dominate the weather scenario.

Moving on to the 4th of July, it seems that the temperatures won’t be as hot as Monday, thanks to a weak low-pressure system grazing northern Utah. Temperatures will drop by around 3-5 degrees, but they will remain slightly above average, with most areas experiencing temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and there is only a slim chance of a few isolated showers in mountainous regions on Tuesday. As the weak low moves east, high pressure will continue to be the dominating aspect of our forecast. Plan on ample sunshine throughout the rest of the week with breezy to windy conditions statewide.

If you have any outdoor plans scheduled, it’s important to consider the heat and prepare accordingly.