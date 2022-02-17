Host of ‘Random Acts’, Emilie Starr encapsulates lead role of ‘The Sound of Music’

Still and always a timeless classic we can learn from, the Sound of Music, teaches us how to personally sacrifice to help others in need. Ziegfeld Theater in Ogden has a production of the play starting February 25th and running through March 19th.

A name you will notice is Emilie Starr who will play the star role of Maria. Emilie started working with Ziegfeld Theater ten years ago, and then left for an opportunity with BYUTV that has made her well known on the show “Random Acts”. Emilie returns as the Austrian women who becomes a mother of seven to a family in need during the events leading up to World War II. A full circle moment and exciting time for Starr.

Off stage, Emilie is a “Maria” of sorts as an advocate for families today who experience broken homes. She sits on the board of The Family Support Center that helps families break the cycle of homelessness, prevent child abuse, and relieve stress at home.

Familiar to such challenges, Starr’s biological father left very shortly after her birth with five kids and no income. Her mother’s support system was able to bring the family to Utah to live with grandparents. The family was one step away from homelessness.

Now, Starr and the Family Support Center are trying to provide a support system to all too many families who experience the same. Ziegfeld Theater will donate a portion of each ticket sales to the Family Support Center when you use the promo code ” RANDOMACTS “.

For more information on the Family Support Center visit: FamilySupportCenter.org

To purchase tickets to The Sound of Music and donate to the Family Support Center you can go to ZigArts.com

You can also find Ziegfeld on Facebook here.

