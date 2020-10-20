Hospitals in Northern Utah prepare for overcapacity with latest COVID-19 spikes

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – COVID-19 cases are the highest they’ve ever been in Northern Utah, according to health leaders at the Weber-Morgan Health and the Bear River Health Departments. ABC4’s Northern Utah correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro reports.

“We’ve seen an increase in hospitalization, we are concerned, but we are doing well and we are not overwhelmed,” said Dr. Filip Roos, the Chief Medical Officer for Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Leaders at Ogden Regional Medical Center say there are plenty of beds, ventilators, medicine and PPE for those seeking care, but there’s one resource that’s irreplaceable.

“Our nurses, our staff is currently the most precious resources that we currently have,” said Dr. Roos.



Intensive Care Nurses aren’t easy to find and the Intermediate Care unit has limited beds, so capacity is a growing concern for health professionals in Northern Utah, with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

“If we see additional numbers that would stretch our bed capacity as well as staff capacity, we do have surge plans that we’re ready to enact,” added Roos.

McKay Dee Hospital, an Intermountain Healthcare facility, also has a surge plan ready to enact.

Leaders at hospitals in Northern Utah say they are all working together right now.

“We closely collaborate with the hospitals in Brigham and Cache Valley and all patients with COVID-19 diagnosis are being cohorted at Ogden Regional Medical Center,” said Roos.

Doctors say with the ongoing pandemic, they have to be ready for anything and everything.

“If we need to we can also move patients among different hospitals to accommodate for bed and staff capacity,” added Roos.

Professionals say it’s important to not delay care if you are feeling sick and to get a flu shot to prevent overwhelming the healthcare system.

