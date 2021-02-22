Honoring our heroes: The Faces of COVID Caregivers

Our caregivers have made a difference in our communities during the pandemic, all while bearing the enormous stress, exhaustion and the volume of COVID patients. It has certainly weighed on them both at work and at home.

With our partners at Intermountain Healthcare, ABC4 Utah talked with nurses from the COVID ICU at Intermountain LDS Hospital.

This week we begin a week-long series honoring our heroes. They’ve been through it all and have seen first hand the ravaging effects of COVID-19 and share the ‘Faces of COVID Caregivers’ in their own words.

