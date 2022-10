WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – The Veterans Honor Banquet took place in Washington, D.C. this week, and ABC4’s Emily Florez went along for the ride, getting an inside look at the event.

The Honor Flight featured three separate World War II victory medals that were granted to three different World War II veterans, along with the countless hero-stories that were told.

For a peak at the gathering, check out the videos below: