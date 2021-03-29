Homes evacuated, fire takes over near Duchesne County

DUCHESNE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews are currently on scene of an active bushfire near Duchesne County, Monday.

On March 29, officials are reporting that the East Myton fire is about 200+ acres wide and is only 10% contained.

According to the team, there are three structures threatened, as of 4:06 p.m., three tribal and one private residence have been evacuated.

Fire Officials say the fire is being fuel by sagebrush and grass, with winds reaching 40 miles per hour.

Crews believe that the fire is human caused.

The scene remains under investigation.

Another fire, the North River Fire, is also believed to be burning nearby. Officers say this fire is also human caused and under investigation.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.