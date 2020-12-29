Homeowner killed in Sandy house fire

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A homeowner was found dead in a Sandy house fire Tuesday evening.

The Sandy Fire Department responded to the area 1100Tall Pines Way for a report of a house fire at 4 p.m. This was after a neighbor reported smoke and flames coming from the second story and attic space of the home, according to fire officials.

Both Sandy and Draper Fire Departments responded to the scene and were able to extinguish it within 20 mins after crews responded.

Crews said they found the homeowner dead in the home and were unable to access the second floor due to fire damage weakening the floor.

Sandy and Draper Fire Departments are still investigating the cause of the fire.