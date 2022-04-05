(Good Things Utah) We have Wendy Hofheins with For The Sweet in the studio showing off her FAVORITE Spring and Summer flavor Homemade Macarons for us!

Wendy is a self-taught baker and runs a family business in Provo! Check her out on Social Media or by visiting her at For The Sweet – 12 West Center Street, Provo.

French Macarons Ingredients

260 grams (about 2 ½ Cups) almond flour

260 grams (About 2 ½ Cups) confectioners sugar

200 grams (about 6) egg whites

180 grams (1 cup + 1 tbsp.) granulated or Extra Fine Sugar

1/2 tsp cream of tartar

Instructions

In a food processor, process almond flour and confectioners sugar together until it forms a fine powder. (About 30 seconds) Sift into a bowl to remove any lumps or large pieces. Set aside.

In a clean bowl, starting on low, whisk egg whites into a foam. Once frothy, add a Cream of Tartar slowly until incorporated. Then add one-third of the granulated sugar. Continue to whisk until egg whites turn opaque, about 1 minute. Add half of the remaining granulated sugar and continue to whip until soft peaks form, about one more minute. Add the rest of the granulated sugar and whisk until HARD PEAKS form.

Using a rubber spatula, gently fold the sifted almond flour mixture into the egg whites in three separate additions until no large clumps of the dry mixture remain. Mix by hand using the Macaronage technique until the batter flows like lava.

Pour batter into a piping bag fitted with a plain round piping tip (1A or 2A). On a baking sheet lined with parchment or a silicone mat, pipe small circles about 1 to 2 inches apart. Gently tap the baking sheet on the counter to get rid of any air bubbles. Pop remaining bubbles with a toothpick.

Let the baking sheet sit out for about 15 minutes or until a skin has formed. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 300 degrees. When macarons are no longer tacky to the touch, place them in the oven and bake for 15 minutes turning once halfway through. Test Macarons for doneness by gently touching the tops. The feet should not move. Do not overcook.

When macarons have been removed from the oven, let sit on the counter for about 2 minutes. If using parchment paper you may spray small amounts of water between the parchment and the baking sheet to form steam that will help loosen macarons from the parchment.

Once removed from trays, let cool on a rack. Match shells of a size. Fill with any filling of choice.

Print the recipe for French Macaron’s, Coconut Buttercream and Raspberry Rose Cream for your records at home.

Visit For The Sweet on Instagram or their website for hours and more information!