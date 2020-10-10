Homebuilder celebrates 10,000 tree milestone and gives $20K to replant trees lost in windstorm

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ivory Homes is celebrating a milestone, they’ve planted the 10,000th tree in two years as part of a 30,000 tree initiative coordinated by TreeUtah. Now they are pledging $20K to help replace trees caught in the windstorm.

To celebrate, The Clark and Christine Ivory foundation, in conjunction with Mayors Erin Mendenhall and Jenny Wilson, announced their support to replant more than 200 trees lost in the windstorm.

They want to put trees back into the parks most affected by the hurricane force winds.

“The Westpointe neighborhood holds a special place for our family and company. We are elated to be partnering with them, Mayors Mendenhall and Wilson, TreeUtah, UCAIR, and especially the residents and volunteers to recover from this windstorm and celebrate 10,000 trees,” said Christine Ivory, trustee of The Clark and Christine Ivory Foundation. “This year has emboldened our family and company’s commitment to care about the larger world we live in and our very own community. We conserve, we invest, and we remember that it is our responsibility to make Utah a better place.”

The announcement took place while 29 new trees were being planted in Westpointe park.

“The Clark and Christine Ivory Foundation and Ivory Homes’ commitment to the health and well-being of our neighborhoods is incredible. We feel so fortunate in Salt Lake City to have a partner like the Ivory Foundation, that is as invested as we are in the future of our urban forest,” Mayor Mendenhall said. “The work they have done will benefit city residents for generations to come, and we thank them for helping us in creating welcoming, shady neighborhoods, cleaning our air, providing ecosystems for urban wildlife, and beautification.”

“Salt Lake County is grateful for the commitment of Ivory Homes, the Ivory family, and TreeUtah to improving our green spaces,” Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said. “The need for trees to ground our communities and green spaces has never been more important, following the devastation and recovery from September’s windstorm.”

It’s all part of a 30,00O tree initiative.

“In today’s world, we are growing increasingly insulated and isolated from our neighbors. The Clark and Christine Ivory Foundation’s and Ivory Homes’ 30,000 tree initiative has brought thousands of neighbors together in a tremendous way to volunteer to beautify and build a stronger connection to our community,” said Amy May, executive director of TreeUtah. “Planting 10,000 trees in just over two years is a remarkable accomplishment, and we deeply appreciate being a partner to the initiative. TreeUtah can’t wait to build on that success and help our community recover from the recent windstorm.”