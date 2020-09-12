Holladay officials designate new dumping site for debris due to wind storm

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Holladay City officials have designated a new area to take debris due to Utah’s wind storm.
City officials are asking the public to take trailers full of debris to 3800 South Wasatch blvd as they are unable to accommodate them at city hall.
City officials are asking the public to be patient as they work fast to help everyone.
