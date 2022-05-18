HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – An assistant principal at Bonneville Junior High School has been placed on leave after allegations of racism and harassment on Tuesday.

Officials with the Granite School District say the assistant principal was “immediately placed on administrative leave until a District level investigation can be completed.”

“Harassment and racism will not be tolerated in any form,” says Granite School District. “We anticipate taking appropriate action once the investigation is complete. We appreciate the parent and student bringing this concern to our attention so that it can be addressed.”

Administrators say the employee was set to retire at the end of the 2022 school year.

Details on the incident remain limited as school officials are still investigating the situation.

“Granite District and the Bonneville Junior High school and community, work to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our students.”