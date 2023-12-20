SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Weather models show a storm system is still tracking toward northern Utah this holiday weekend, potentially bringing a chance for snow ahead of Christmas for parts of the state.

ABC4 Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy said this weekend’s storm is projected to move over the Pacific Northwest on Friday before clipping northern Utah on Saturday.

The storm could take one of two paths, she said. It could slide far enough south to bring wet weather to northern and central Utah, or it could stay further north and clip the far northern parts of the Beehive State.

While it could bring snow to the mountains, and even the northern valleys, it could also knock out the inversion, ushering in some cool, clean air.

“That would be the best Christmas gift Mother Nature could gift us,” Brophy said. “Let’s hope Santa brings it, we’ll see what happens.”

As far as snow totals for northern Utah this weekend, the 4Warn Weather Team is still fine tuning the exact numbers. But as of Wednesday. Brophy said the northern mountains could get 3-6 inches from this quick-moving system, with valleys likely to see rain and the benches and mountain valleys picking up anywhere from a trace to two inches of snow.



What seems more certain is that Sunday and Monday (Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) will be dry.

If parts of Utah are to see a white Christmas this year, there will have to be at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, as per the official white Christmas definition in the United States.



According to data from the National Weather Service, there’s been a white Christmas in Salt Lake City five times over the last decade, with the most snow stacking up in 2013 and last year.

Two Salt Lake City Christmases over the last 10 years had no snow on the ground or any recent snowfall at all (2020 and 2021). Three of them had no snow on the ground, but recent snowfall (2016, 2017, and 2014).

According to NWS records, the biggest Christmas Day snowfall in Salt Lake City happened over 100 years ago. In 1916, a storm dumped 9 inches of snow on the capital city.