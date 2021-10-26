Holiday tree-cutting permits become available on Nov. 1

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Bureau of Land Management will begin offering non-commercial holiday tree cutting permits in Utah beginning Nov. 1.

The permits will be available for purchase online anytime and in person during regular business hours and the public will be able to cut pinyon pine, juniper, and fir trees in Utah.

The BLM recommends that the public purchase their permits online at the forest products permit website.

Here is a list of locations you can purchase your permit at and the types of trees that are available:

West Desert District

Salt Lake Field Office (2370 South Decker Lake Blvd., Salt Lake City, UT 84119)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Juniper and Pinyon Pine

For more information: Call (801) 977-4300, or email utslmail@blm.gov

**The Salt Lake Field Office also sells tree-cutting permits for the Fillmore Field Office and BLM-managed lands in Elko County, Nevada. Tree permits for Elko County are $4 each with a limit of 10 per household and are only available to purchase in person.

Fillmore Field Office (95 East 500 North, Fillmore, UT 84631 or Salt Lake Field Office)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of three per household

Type: Juniper and Pinyon Pine

For more information: Call (435) 743-3100, or email utfmmail@blm.gov

Color Country District

Cedar City Field Office (176 East D.L. Sargent Drive, Cedar City, UT 84721)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Juniper, Pinyon Pine, and White Fir

For more information: Call (435) 865-3000, or email blm_ut_cedar_city@blm.gov

Richfield Field Office (150 East 900 North, Richfield, UT 84701 or Henry Mountains Field Station, 380 South 100 West, Hanksville, UT 84734)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper

For more information: Call (435) 896-1500, or email utrfmail@blm.gov

St. George Field Office (permits sold from the Cedar City Field Office)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper

For more information: Call (435) 865-3000, or email blm_ut_cedar_city@blm.gov

Canyon Country District

Moab Field Office (82 East Dogwood Moab, UT 84532)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Pinyon Pine

For more information: Call (435) 259-2100

Monticello Field Office (365 North Main, Monticello, UT 84535)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper

For more information: Call (435) 587-1500

Green River District

Price Field Office (125 South 600 West, Price, UT 84501)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of five per household

Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper

For more information: Call (435) 636-3600, or email utprmail@blm.gov

Vernal Field Office (170 South 500 East, Vernal, UT 84078)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of one permit per household.

Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper

For more information: Call (435) 781-4400, or email utvnmail@blm.gov

Paria River District

Paria River District (669 South Highway 89 A, Kanab, UT 84741)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Juniper and Pinyon Pine

For more information: Call (435) 644-1200, or email utknmail@blm.gov