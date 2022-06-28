SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Hogle Zoo is welcoming a new, and adorable face.

Priya is a four-year-old female Red Panda who is joining from Pueblo Zoo in Colorado on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Red Panda Species Survival Plan.

At her current age, zoo officials say Priya is in her prime reproduction time. She will now be paired Mow Mow, an eight-year-old male red panda.

You can see and learn more about these adorable creatures on public display in the Asian Highlands section of the zoo.

Priya’s arrival comes just months after Bryce, a female Hartmann’s Zebra foal was born on April 14.

Hogle Zoo began as a small attraction in Liberty Park in 1911, but found its permanent home in 1931 when the Hogle family donated a parcel of land at the mouth of Emigration Canyon.