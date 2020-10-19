U of U frat destroys BooLights decorations, flashes knife at employee says Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Administrators at Hogle Zoo are asking for the public’s help after they say a frat from the University of Utah vandalized their property and flashed a knife at an employee.

A post on the Hogle Zoo Facebook page says last Saturday night the Sigma Chi Fraternity from the University of Utah purchased 150 tickets to BooLights, which was every available spot during that time slot.

The post continues:

“They then drank and smashed bottles and cans in our parking lot, broke NUMEROUS Halloween decorations – punching out faces of carved re-useable pumpkins (all of which will need to be re-carved), and broke wooden fencing throughout the Zoo.

“They flashed a pocketknife toward our carousel operator, forcing security to close the event one hour early – upsetting and disappointing the many other families here trying to have a fun night out.

“They cost us quite a bit in damages and lost revenue cutting the event an hour short, staff time needed for clean up, and refunds.

“This was unacceptable behavior and we’re quite disappointed in our neighbors. We have contacted the police, the fraternity, and the University of Utah.“

Zoo staff members are asking anyone who notices social media posts of anyone at the zoo that night, or if you yourself were at the zoo and have photos or videos of the vandalizism occuring or of the vandals scaring the animals, staff, and guests to please contact them through Facebook.

The University of Utah sent a statement to ABC4 in response to the incident:

“The university is aware of the Facebook post by the zoo (including their most recent update). The university is working with the leadership of the chapter as well as representatives of the national Sigma Chi organization to investigate. We take these matters very seriously and are working to make sure those responsible are held accountable.“

On Monday afternoon Hogle Zoo issued a follow-up statement on their Facebook page: