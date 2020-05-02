Hogle Zoo is one of many Utah businesses reopening Saturday amid Coronavirus pandemic after multi-week closure

Hogle Zoo guests return Saturday after 50-day closure

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Dozens of eager kids and adults waited in line Saturday morning to be the first in to see the animals at Hogle Zoo after a 50-day closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Hogle Zoo Public Relations Representative Erica Hansen, the reopening comes with restrictions in place, and in accordance with the Utah Department of Health and the Salt Lake County Health Department.

Hansen says the restrictions will ensure the safety of its staff and guests. The entry modifications include:

*Restricting the number of guests entering the zoo per day in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.

*Zoo tickets must be purchased in advance on the zoo’s website: www.hoglezoo.org.

*Guests can purchase tickets for an assigned time entry and can only enter during that assigned time.

*All guests must wear face masks that cover their nose and mouth, and will be required to wear them at all times, except when dining.

*The zoo’s indoor exhibits, playgrounds, train and carousel remain closed.

*Food purchases are available in walk-up ordering and be eaten only outdoors.

*Hogle Zoo members do not need to purchase a ticket, but must follow the same process by showing their membership pass to gain entry.

Hogle Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.