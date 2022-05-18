SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Hogle Zoo is excited to debut its newest show, Canine Championships for Conservation at the Wildlife Theater.

Featured trainers, Kara Leann and Bryan Arney will host shows beginning May 21 to Sept. 5 three times a day at 11a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

The duo is an extension of Stunt Dog Show Productions. For the past five years, they have traveled the country with their pack of rescue dogs showcasing different ways dogs and humans work together to save wildlife by utilizing different training behaviors.

The couple is excited to combine elements of education, animal rescue, and pet adoption to demonstrate just how important dogs are in the quest to save wildlife.