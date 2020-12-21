History of the Elf on the Shelf tradition

(ABC4 News) — If you’ve got little kids, chances are you have an Elf on the Shelf roaming your house during the month of December.

The holidays are filled with traditions we love and some we tolerate. One tradition growing more popular as the years go by is the beloved Elf on the Shelf.

A Christmas tradition, born in 2005, has taken the festive world by storm. The Elf on the Shelf started as a children’s book, written by Carol V. Aebersold and daughter Chanda A. Bell, illustrated by Coë Steinwart.

The book tells a written in rhyme, Christmas-themed story about how Santa knows who is naughty and nice. The little elves watch children in their homes during the day, then travel back to the North Pole to report to Santa who has been naughty and nice.







Courtesy: Megan Hale

Each morning, the elf returns from the North Pole and perches in a new spot, waiting for someone to spot them.

According to the Elf on the Shelf website, the traveling elf “is a fun-filled Christmas tradition that has captured the hearts of children everywhere who welcome home one of Santa’s Scout Elves each holiday season.”









Courtesy: Wendy Stapley

The Elf on the Shelf tradition brings different emotions for parents trying to get their kids to behave as the holidays approach. If you’re the parents who have spent years trying to avoid it, the parents who love it, the parents who go over the top with it, or the parents who are just trying to remember to move it every single night, all month long, we want to see your elf on the shelf.

