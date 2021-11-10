Historic Park City releases holiday festivities calendar

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Park City is hosting an abundance of festivities this holiday season that families and friends can enjoy throughout November and December.

The holiday festivities kick off with the return of the Snow Globe Stroll on Wednesday, Nov.17. This exhibition features nine life-size snow globes featuring Park City winter themes surrounded by holiday decorations around Main Street including Santa’s mailbox and Christmas tree.

“With so much to celebrate this season, our local businesses are excited to be at the center of it all,” says Ginger Wicks, Executive Director of the Historic Park City Alliance. “Our signature Snow Globe Stroll and annual Electric Light Parade, along with Small Business Saturday and our favorite holiday traditions are great ways to leisurely enjoy the brisk outdoors and all that our business district has to offer.”

Here are some other events that you can mark on your calendar for the holidays:

Small Business Saturday

Saturday, Nov. 27

Shop Small this holiday season with any of Historic Park City’s merchants to support local businesses and spread joy throughout the community.

Grand Menorah Lighting

Wednesday, Dec. 1

This annual event lights up a Grand Menorah on Main Street at Miners Park to celebrate Hanukkah. Sponsored by Chabad Lubavitch of Park City.

Electric Light Parade

Saturday, Dec. 4 | 4 – 6:30 p.m.

Park City celebrates the return of this annual celebration as brightly lit floats travel down Main Street. Participants have the chance to win cash prizes awarded by a panel of local judges and can register their floats at historicparkcityutah.com. (The event moved off the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to encourage merchants and community members to participate and enjoy an impressive light display.)

Santa Comes Down the Town Lift

Saturday, Dec. 18

Santa’s elves called ahead and are planning to make an appearance a week before the Christmas holiday. Park City Mountain Resort is helping confirm Santa’s schedule.