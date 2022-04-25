(ABC4) – What was once known as Japantown in downtown Salt Lake City will now be getting a new facelift. Located along 100 South next to the Salt Palace Convention Center is a one-block, Japanese-themed cultural district.

Japantown is scheduled to celebrate with an opening this week on April 29 from 5-7 p.m. The exhibition will feature Japanese American arts and crafts, history of Japanese Americans in Utah and information on the current Japantown Street Redesign Project.

Downtown Salt Lake City used to be home to a large Japanese neighborhood. Many Japanese immigrants came to Utah in the late 19th-Century. Japantown quickly grew but soon saw most of it destroyed when the Salt Palace arena was built in the mid-60s.

Now more than 50 years later, the Japanese American community of Utah are coming together to bring back what they can. What’s left is the street called Japantown and the Japanese Church of Christ along with the Salt Lake Buddhist Temple.

The community has been working with the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City over the past few years in order to bring back Japantown.