SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Ensign College will hold its 135th Commencement in the historic Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square on Friday, April 8, at 10 a.m. After two years of holding virtual commencements, this year will mark the first face-to-face commencement under the new name of Ensign College previously LDS Business College.

This also marks the first school year to offer four-year bachelor’s degrees. The school also offers two-year degrees and a range of certificates. Five-hundred seventy graduates will be receiving one of these achievements with 23 as inaugural bachelor candidates.

Speaking at the Commencement will be Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy, R. Kelly Haws, Assistant to the Commissioner and Secretary to the Boards, President Bruce C. Kusch, 13th president of Ensign College, and Ephraim Martey, a 2022 bachelor of applied science graduate from Ghana.

Courtesy of Ensign College

A link to view the broadcast of the Commencement will be posted on the Ensign College homepage on Thursday, April 7.