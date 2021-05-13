Historic Egyptian Theatre to re-open without social distancing or mask requirements

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Egyptian Theatre, closed since last March, wants to do this right.

They shut down early in the pandemic, and they’re taking their time to re-open doors to live theatre.

But come August 27, they hope to bring back an experience that used to feel normal: people seated next to one another to celebrate live art — all of it happening in one of the most historic buildings in Park City.

“We’ve been waiting for this, the announcement with Broadway coming back in September is huge. We’re opening three days before Broadway opens. So it’s going to be very cathartic not only for us, but our attendees,” said Dan Radford with Egyptian Theatre.

The conversations around safety have been extensive, those with the theatre say. Ultimately, the plan to open later, but with fewer restrictions, felt more in line with both the audience experience and the financial viability of events.

“We wanted to really make sure that our patrons were safe. We are in this beautiful historic building, so were very limited on space,” said Jean Silva with Egyptian Theatre.

“Our lobby is very small, our seats are very close together,” she added.

Now, the focus is to re-open with amazing shows; Park City Follies is scheduled for nine dates to lead off the theatre’s re-opening. Most of those dates are already sold out.

“It’s exciting,” said Silva.

“Live streams were fun, but it’s not the same when there’s not a crowd to cheer you on.”