Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (Ga.) and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker has the same message for their supporters Sunday: get out the vote for Tuesday’s runoff election.

During his weekly sermon at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, Warnock alluded to his re-election effort but said he just wanted people to vote.

“The pastor dropped by this morning to tell you to use your voice,” he said. “I’m not gonna even begin to try to tell you who to vote for. I don’t care who it is.”

“I hear some dude running,” he quipped. “You gonna vote for somebody whose last name begins with a W.”

Warnock told his parishioners not to let anyone stop them from speaking, and noted that Republicans tried to block voters from casting ballots last Saturday.

“They made up some cockamamie reason,” he said. “So I prayed about it and I sued.”

Georgia’s courts ultimately ruled that state law did not prevent people from voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Walker held a campaign rally on Sunday along with Sens. Joe Kennedy (R-La.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.), urging for his own supporters to cast their vote in Tuesday’s election, according to the New York Times.

“If you don’t have a friend, go make a friend and get them out to vote,” Walker told his supporters.

“Come rain, sun or shine,” he added, “we’ve got to get out there and let them know we’re sick and tired of this.”

Kennedy railed against former President Obama and the Biden administration during his speech, asking the lord to “save us from the high IQ stupid people.”

He also jabbed the media, saying journalists were so enamored of Obama that they would sign up to join the Taliban if the former president asked them to.

Warnock entered office after winning a runoff against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in January 2021. He narrowly beat Walker in November’s midterm, but neither candidate won a majority of votes, sending the race to a runoff.

Warnock is heavily favored in betting markets, and has maintained a slight but steady edge over Walker in recent polls.

A Warnock victory would give Democrats 51 seats in the Senate, and increase of one seat from their current majority. A victory for Walker would maintain the current status quo in the Senate, while also delivering a major win for former President Trump, who has backed the former football star’s candidacy.

More than 1.8 million Georgians have already cast their votes, representing more than a quarter of Georgia’s active voters (26.6 percent).

“Georgia has struck the perfect balance between accessibility and security,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a new release on Sunday, per CNN. “These historic turnout levels emphasize that any lawful voter who wants to cast a ballot can do so easily.”