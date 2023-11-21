Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) on Tuesday said she would not seek reelection in 2024, joining more than half a dozen Democrats who have announced their retirement from office.

“I’m choosing this beautiful season of Thanksgiving to announce that I will not seek reelection and I do so with a heart filled with unending gratitude to you, my magnificent constituents,” Eshoo, 80, said in a video posted to social media.

Eshoo was first elected to the House in 1992. She was the first woman and first Democrat to represent her district, which covers Silicon Valley and parts of Santa Clara, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties in California.

“For three decades, you’ve given me your trust, and I’ve given every fiber of my being to live up to the sacred trust in every way possible,” Eshoo said.

The California congresswoman was chair of the San Mateo Democratic Party and a member of the Democratic National Committee. She formerly was chief of staff to Leo McCarthy (D), Speaker pro tempore of the California State Assembly and was elected to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.

“I’m very proud of the body of bipartisan work I’ve been able to achieve on your behalf in the Congress,” she said.

“As my last year in Congress approaches, I will continue my work with vigor and unswerving commitment to you.”

In the video, Eshoo said 66 of her bills have been signed into law by five different presidents and touted advancements in women’s health, the creation of two federal agencies devoted to biology, technology improvements and efforts to combat climate change.

The California Democrat joins a growing number of House lawmakers from both parties who have announced they will not seek reelection. That includes more than half a dozen Democrats who have said they are retiring, while nearly a dozen more are leaving to seek other offices.

“I want you to know you’ve made me a better person. You have deepened my love of democracy. You have demonstrated the goodness and the decency of the American people over and over again, reinforcing my belief that we are all God’s children,” Eshoo said in her video. “So, on this Thanksgiving, I will bow my head and say thank you for choosing me for the high privilege of representing you.”

Updated: 1:15 p.m.