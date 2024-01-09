Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin underwent surgery to combat prostate cancer, in an initial Dec. 22 hospital visit he kept secret from the White House, the Pentagon revealed Tuesday.

The cancer was detected during a routinely recommended health screening Austin had in early December, according to a statement from doctors John Maddox and Gregory Chesnut at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

Austin was admitted to the medical center and “underwent a minimally invasive surgical procedure called a prostatectomy to treat and cure prostate cancer,” during which he was under general anesthesia.

The doctors said he recovered uneventfully from his surgery and returned home the next morning, with his prognosis excellent as the cancer was detected early.

But Austin was again admitted to Walter Reed on Jan. 1 — a visit he also kept secret for days — due to complications from the earlier procedure, “including nausea with severe abdominal, hip, and leg pain,” which doctors found was caused by a urinary tract infection.

