Hill Air Force Base’s Fighter Wings pilots to practice night flying combat skills this week

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Locals may notice more evening aircraft activity than usual this week.

The active duty 388th and reserve 419th Fighter Wings will be participating in local night-flying operations until April 18th, according to Micah Garbarino from the Hill Air Force Base.

Local residents will likely notice increased activity as the pilots practice their nighttime combat flying skills to maintain their combat readiness and evaluate the safety of the aircrafts.

Most flying will be completed before 10 p.m., but weather and other factors could affect this schedule.

The 34th Fighter Squadron is currently deployed to the Middle East. The other two squadrons at the base will continue practicing to make sure they are ready to deploy should they be required to.

Latest Posts: