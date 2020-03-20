Hill Air Force Base employee tests positive for COVID-19

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Hill Air Force Base employee outside of the 388th Fighter Wing, is being treated and evaluated by health care professionals following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at the base.

“This is our first confirmed case,” said Col Jon Eberlan, 75th Air Base Wing commander. “The continued safety and well-being of the installation is my top priority. We are working with our base medical staff and off-base health care agencies to ensure we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 using established Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Defense Department guidelines.”

Hill AFB declared a public health emergency Friday and is in “Health Protection Condition Bravo” to reflect the current situation posed by COVID-19 and the risk of exposure to personnel, according to officials.

Hill AFB officials say they are working closely with the Utah Department of Health to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area. They added that they are regularly providing installation personnel and their families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact to local activities.

Hill AFB officials are encouraging all Air Force personnel and their families to continue to practice social distancing and proper hygiene as the best way to prevent the spread of the virus. This includes washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

They also advised that people should not shake hands, and routinely disinfect all commonly used surfaces. Also, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and avoid close contact with those who are sick, officials said.

“We are encouraging all personnel to follow Force Health Protection guidelines to safeguard our community to prevent widespread outbreak, and adhere to travel advisories and restrictions,” Eberlan said.

Hill AFB leadership said they will continually monitor the situation and provide additional information as it becomes available. Visit the Hill Air Force Base Website for the most up to date resources on impacts and resources at Hill AFB.

