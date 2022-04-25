UTAH (ABC4) – If you notice something soaring across the skies this week, don’t worry, you’re not under attack — it’s only your local Utah air force.

The Hill Air Force Base will be conducting local night-flying operations starting this week through May 5. Operations will take place during most weekdays and will feature the F-35A Lightning II. The base is currently home to 78 F-35A Lightning IIs.

Flying operations will be completed by around 11 p.m. on testing days. Officials say exact times and days will vary based on several factors including weather, airspace availability on the Utah Test and Training Range, and other supporting elements.

“Hill’s fighter wings must train at night to maintain their combat readiness and all-weather capabilities,” officials say. “Night flying is limited to what is required for pilots to remain proficient in those skills for deployments.”

An F-35A Lighting II taxis at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 20, 2020. Airmen from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings have deployed F-35As into combat three times in 12 months. The group of deployed Airmen is made of pilots for the actvie duty 421st Fighter Squadron and the Reserve 466th Fighter Squadron, as well as active duty and Reserve Airmen in the 421st Aircraft Maintnenace Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

Maintainers and pilots with the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings prepare for launch at Hill Air Force Base, Utah on Nov. 13, 2019. The 34th Fighter Squadron departed Hill for Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, to support the United States Air Force Central Command mission in the MIddle East. The group of deploying Airmen was made up of pilots from the active duty 34th Fighter Squadron and Reserve 466th Fighter Squadron, as well as active duty and Reserve Airmen in the 34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, and personnel in other support functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, the F-35A Demonstration Team pilot, performs the “High Speed Pass” during the Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake airshow July 4, 2020, Cedar Creek Lake, Texas. The Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake air show was the first public performance for the F-35 Demonstration Team since their rebasing from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, to Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

A pilot from the 388th Fighter Wing’s 421st Fighter Squadron prepares to launch an F-35A Lightning II during night flying operations at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, March 26, 2019. Night flying is required for pilots to sharpen their combat skills. The 388th Fighter Wing is the Air Force’s first combat-coded F-35A wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

An F-35A pilot with the 388th Fighter Wing dons his helmet prior to launch at Hill Air Force Base, Utah on Nov. 13, 2019. The 34th Fighter Squadron departed Hill for Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, to support the United States Air Force Central Command mission in the MIddle East. The group of deploying Airmen was made up of pilots from the active duty 34th Fighter Squadron and Reserve 466th Fighter Squadron, as well as active duty and Reserve Airmen in the 34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, and personnel in other support functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

A maintainer marshals an F-35A at Hill Air Force Base, Utah on Nov. 13. 2019. The 34th Fighter Squadron departed Hill for Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, to support the United States Air Force Central Command mission in the MIddle East. The group of deploying Airmen was made up of pilots from the active duty 34th Fighter Squadron and Reserve 466th Fighter Squadron, as well as active duty and Reserve Airmen in the 34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, and personnel in other support functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

Deploying pilots with the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings prepare for launch at Hill Air Force Base, Utah on Nov. 13, 2109.The 34th Fighter Squadron departed Hill for Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, to support the United States Air Force Central Command mission in the MIddle East. The group of deploying Airmen was made up of pilots from the active duty 34th Fighter Squadron and Reserve 466th Fighter Squadron, as well as active duty and Reserve Airmen in the 34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, and personnel in other support functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

An F-35A Lightning takes off during night flying operations at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Aug. 20, 2019. Night flying is required for pilots to sharpen their combat skills and maintainers work around the clock to prepare jets for flight, inspect them after flight, and get them ready for the next flying day. The 388th Fighter Wing is the Air Force’s first combat-coded F-35A wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

An F-35 Lightning II aircraft takes off from Hill Air Force Base. in Utah. (Courtesy of Todd Cromar / U.S. Air Force)

Hill Air Force says over the past two years, all three of the wing’s fighter squadrons have been deployed to combat operations in the Middle East.

“The 34th Fighter Squadron is currently deployed to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, in support of NATO’s defense posture,” officials confirm.

The active-duty 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base has a mission to “rapidly employ combat power with the F-35A Lightning II aircraft worldwide in support of the national defense.”

Currently, officials say there are around 2,000 airmen and civilian professionals assigned to the 388th Fighter Wings.