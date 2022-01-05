Hill Air Force Base conducts night-flight operations throughout winter

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Beginning this week and lasting throughout the month of February, the active-duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings will operate local night-flying procedures at the Hill Air Force Base in Ogden with the F-35A Lightning II.

Night flights will take place on most weeknights and are expected to be completed by 10:30 p.m., although these times may change due to weather complications, airspace availability and other possible factors.

It’s important for the Hill’s fighter wings to gain experience flying in an evening setting in order to maintain preparedness for combat and to ensure they can withstand all weather conditions. However, flying at night can put limitations on what skills pilots can and cannot practice.

All three of the wing’s fighter units at the Hill Air Force Base have been deployed in the Middle East throughout the past two years and remain on standby.

The 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings are the Hill Air Force Base’s first F-35A units that are able to perform in battle.