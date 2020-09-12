Hill AFB’s fighter wings to conduct night flying during combat exercise

An F-35A Lighting II taxis at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 20, 2020. Airmen from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings have deployed F-35As into combat three times in 12 months. The group of deployed Airmen is made of pilots for the actvie duty 421st Fighter Squadron and the Reserve 466th Fighter Squadron, as well as active duty and Reserve Airmen in the 421st Aircraft Maintnenace Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

HILL AIRFORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Residents living in communities surrounding Hill Air Force Base will notice flying operations late into the evening from September 14 through 17.

This is happeneing as the base’s fighter wing conduct a local combat exercise.

Officials say the active-duty 388th Fighter Wing and Reserve 419th Fighter Wing will fly about 80 sorties per day, with some lasting until 1 a.m.

The flying schedule is based on a number of factors including exercise objectives, airspace availability on the Utah Test and Training Range, and the availability of other support elements, according to a press release from the Hill Air Force Base.

Officials say the wings are required to train at night to maintain their combat readiness and all-weather capabilities.

This flying exercise will provide combat scenarios created to evaluate aircraft maintenance and operational agility. Officials say night operations are limited to what is required for Airmen to remain proficient and ready for combat.

Airmen from both wings are reportedly deployed in the Middle East with the 421st Fighter Squadron. The other two squadrons are continuing to fly in Utah, ensuring they are ready to deploy when needed.

The primary mission of the 388th Fighter Wing is to rapidly employ combat power with the F-35A Lightning II aircraft worldwide in support of the national defense. There are about 2,000 airmen and civilian professionals assigned to the 388th FW, according to officials.