Hiker’s body discovered in Grand Canyon, authorities investigating

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4) – A hiker’s body was discovered at the Grand Canyon National Park on Wednesday.

The National Park Service reports the man is 57-year-old Ralph Stoll of Scottsdale, Arizona. Authorities first received reports of an overdue hiker near the Boucher Trail on Dec. 21 around 8:04 a.m.

An aerial search commenced around 10 a.m. and the hiker’s body was eventually discovered between Yuma Point and Dripping Springs which is located about 22 feet below the Boucher Trail.

The cause of death is not yet known. The National Park Service along with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office will be investigating the incident.