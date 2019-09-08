Hiker injures knee coming down trail in American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Search and rescue teams are responding to a hiker who got hurt coming down a trail in American Fork Canyon.

Deputies say they received a call just before 6 p.m. about a female hiker who was hurt hiking down on the Mount Timpanogos trail.

The woman reportedly injured her knee but her injuries are not life-threatening.

Search and rescue teams are working to help the woman own the trail.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

