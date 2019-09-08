AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Search and rescue teams are responding to a hiker who got hurt coming down a trail in American Fork Canyon.
Deputies say they received a call just before 6 p.m. about a female hiker who was hurt hiking down on the Mount Timpanogos trail.
The woman reportedly injured her knee but her injuries are not life-threatening.
Search and rescue teams are working to help the woman own the trail.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
What others are reading:
- Local firefighters pay tribute to their fallen comrades who paid the ultimate sacrifice
- Hiker injures knee coming down trail in American Fork Canyon
- “Dangerous and illegal”: People spotted driving on the VB Boardwalk
- Utes roll past Northern Illinois in home opener, 35-17
- Man rescued after spending 4 hours stuck in drain pipe