Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Highway Patrol: 10 trooper vehicles hit in last week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The message is simple: slow down.

In the last week, troopers with Utah Highway Patrol responded to nearly 600 crashes — and in the process, had 10 of their own vehicles hit by vehicles driving too fast for conditions.

“What had happened is a car came in, too fast, didn’t slow down because of the lights, didn’t move over, lost control, hit his car which he was not in, thank goodness. And pushed his car across the freeway. And then a second driver hit his car a second time. And that just absolutely scared me to death,” said Captain Jeff Nigbur with Utah Highway Patrol.

That close call was one of many, Nibur said Monday, that terrified troopers in snowy conditions. It’s lucky none of the injuries were life-threatening, said Nigbur.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

911 is a public service, but is less accessible for members of diverse communities

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 is a public service, but is less accessible for members of diverse communities"

Bloodstained shoe helps overturn Oregon man’s 2011 conviction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bloodstained shoe helps overturn Oregon man’s 2011 conviction"

From the archives: Leah Freeman death investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "From the archives: Leah Freeman death investigation"

3 killed in crash on SR-89

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 killed in crash on SR-89"

Utahn makes it onto ABC' Shark Tank for 'Beardaments'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utahn makes it onto ABC' Shark Tank for 'Beardaments'"

FLOTUS unveils 2019 Christmas decorations

Thumbnail for the video titled "FLOTUS unveils 2019 Christmas decorations"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories