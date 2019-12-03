Highway Patrol: 10 trooper vehicles hit in last week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The message is simple: slow down.

In the last week, troopers with Utah Highway Patrol responded to nearly 600 crashes — and in the process, had 10 of their own vehicles hit by vehicles driving too fast for conditions.

“What had happened is a car came in, too fast, didn’t slow down because of the lights, didn’t move over, lost control, hit his car which he was not in, thank goodness. And pushed his car across the freeway. And then a second driver hit his car a second time. And that just absolutely scared me to death,” said Captain Jeff Nigbur with Utah Highway Patrol.

That close call was one of many, Nibur said Monday, that terrified troopers in snowy conditions. It’s lucky none of the injuries were life-threatening, said Nigbur.

