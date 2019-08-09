1  of  3
Breaking News
Spanish Fork Canyon to be closed until at least noon Friday due to mudslide. Rock, mudslides force closure of Little Cottonwood Canyon Heavy rain over Bald Mountain burn scar causes flash flooding, mudslides

Newsfore Opt-In Form

Highway 89 in Birdseye suffers second set of mudslides in less than 2 weeks

News
Posted: / Updated:

BIRDSEYE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Highway 89 in Birdseye was once again impacted by mud and debris due to flash flooding.

Thunderstorms made their way through Utah County Thursday evening producing heavy rain and strong winds.

Utah County officials said about a foot of mud and rock are covering the roadway in some areas.

  • Photo: Utah County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo: Utah County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Traffic was able to alternate through and get past the debris.

The same area was ravaged by multiple mudslides less than two weeks ago. The highway was closed for two days while Utah Department of Transportation crews worked to clear the debris.

The roadway is surrounded by burn scar from 2018’s Pole Cole Fire.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Highway 89 in Birdseye after 08/08 flash flood

Trooper Safety

Made4Utah: Honeyville, Inc.

WVC employees prepare to honor Jill Robinson

Drivers lament hairy, harrowing journey near Lehi construction zones

More News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS