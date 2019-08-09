Highway 89 in Birdseye suffers second set of mudslides in less than 2 weeks

BIRDSEYE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Highway 89 in Birdseye was once again impacted by mud and debris due to flash flooding.

Thunderstorms made their way through Utah County Thursday evening producing heavy rain and strong winds.

Utah County officials said about a foot of mud and rock are covering the roadway in some areas.

Photo: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Traffic was able to alternate through and get past the debris.

The same area was ravaged by multiple mudslides less than two weeks ago. The highway was closed for two days while Utah Department of Transportation crews worked to clear the debris.

The roadway is surrounded by burn scar from 2018’s Pole Cole Fire.

