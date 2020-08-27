Highly anticipated Dutch Bros. Coffee to open in West Jordan on Friday

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 New) – A highly anticipated coffee shop, Dutch Bros. Coffee, is opening their West Jordan location this Friday.

The West Jordan location at 3843 West 7800 South is operated by Chris Triglia, worked at the Grants Pass, Oregon location for 5 years before coming to Utah. The coffee shop will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.





Dutch Bros Coffee in West Jordan

The first Dutch Brother’s in Utah opened back in May in St. George. Another one is planned for Sandy at7856 South 700 East in

The company was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon. They originally sold coffee from pushcarts around town and by 2018, had more than 300 coffee stands in seven Western states with the majority being drive-thrus and a few walk-ins, according to Wikipedia.

The company yearns to “make a difference, one cup at a time”. The company holds an annual Drink one for Dane fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in honor of the co-founder Dane Boersma, who died of Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2009 at the age of 55.