Highland passes resolution in support of protecting ‘all human life’

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Highland City Council has passed a resolution declaring their support for protecting ‘all human life’.

The resolution was unanimously passed Wednesday night in support of protecting unborn children. The city chambers were filled with supporters, many wearing yellow shirts with the phrase, “I will not stand by while unborn babies are killed by abortion.”

Highland resident Ginger Harris, who first sent the resolution to Mayor Mann stated, “I am so happy to see this passed and so grateful to the Highland City Council for passing this and taking an important stand.”

Riverton also recently passed a similar resolution. Utah County has also passed a resolution protecting unborn children.

