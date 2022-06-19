UTAH (ABC4) – Stormy conditions have left thousands of Utah residents without power on June 19.

Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) states high winds as the cause of these outages.

The organization reports that over 3,800 residents in Bluffdale, Draper, and surrounding areas have been left without power. At this time, complete restoration in these areas is expected by 1:30 a.m.

In Layton, Ogden, and surrounding areas, RMP notes the estimated restoration time as 1 a.m.

