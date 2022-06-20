TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple wind advisories covered Utah over the weekend, with the gusty winds even damaging one home in Tooele.

Hollie Hochhaus, a single mother of two, knows the effects of those winds all too well. She was at work on Friday when she received a text that made her heart drop.

Hochhaus’ neighbor sent her an image of her house with half of the roof ripped off.

When Hochhaus arrived home, she found pieces of the roof scattered all over her front yard and insulation had blown down the street.

Hochhaus bought the house less than two years ago and an insurance agent told her the house wouldn’t qualify for insurance due of age. Now Hochhaus has to pay for the roof out of pocket — but already, the community has been coming together to help her, putting up a temporary rain barrier, donating to her GoFundMe and planning a fundraising yard sale.



“Asking for help is definitely something that’s really hard to ask,” says Hochhaus. “It’s an embarrassing situation to be in. It’s hard to receive or accept it, but it’s not about me, it’s about my kids, it’s about my dogs. I need to keep a roof over their head.”

Hochhaus says the fire department told her the city will inspect the damage and it may be deemed unlivable until it can be repaired.

Hollie’s GoFundMe can be found here.