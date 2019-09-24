High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – Students young and old at Clearfield schools in the Davis School District met Tuesday to participate in the second Clearfield Leadership Conference.

Clearfield High Assistant Principal TJ Strain says 190 5th and 6th graders from 13 feeder elementary schools take part in the event.

The theme of the conference matched Clearfield High’s 2019 school theme “Falcon Story.” The theme was created to encourage students to create their own stories in school.

Alex Bodrero, Clearfield Senior Class President says the main purpose of the leadership conference is to get younger aged students excited for high school.

Alex Bodrero, Clearfield Senior Class President

“It’s really just to get the kids excited and to be able to take things to elementary schools to better help not only their students but to develop those leadership skills younger, and to be able to kind of pave a better future,” Bodrero says.

He says he hopes these students learn useful tools at the conference that they can take back to their schools.

The students go through 20-minute stations scattered throughout the school where Student Body Officers, Latinos In Action Members, Link Crew, Flight Team and other school clubs offer tips and lessons to the younger students.







I asked conference attendees Abby, Lea, and Ava what they learned from the conference. Sixth-grader Abby says “We are kind of learning how to create our own stories and that happiness and being involved with things is a great thing in life.”

“We’re learning how to be better people and how to be kind to others and just like any kind of compliment makes people feel better,” sixth-grader Lea says.

Abby, Lea & Ava

Bodrero says the conference is rewarding for the older students because they are able to watch the younger students learn that they can be leaders too.

“When we get to see this kind of leadership skills developing in them, especially at such a young age that took me a long time to learn that just makes it worth it right there,” Bodrero adds.

When asked what would stick with them as they grew and approached high school Abby says she will always remember that “happiness is key in life.”

Clearfield High plans to continue the program for years to come hoping it will continue to prepare kids socially and academically for the high school.

