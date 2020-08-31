High school hazing incident comes to former Salt Lake mayor’s door

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – The principal of a Salt Lake City high school is calling for parents to come forward with information to combat seniors abducting and shaving the heads of incoming freshmen.

On Saturday night, one of the victims — a rising freshman at East High — fled from three seniors and ended up on the front porch of former Mayor Jackie Biskupski.

“The young boy came running down the sidewalk as fast as he could,” Biskupski told ABC4.

“I open my door and I said, ‘what’s going on?’ And he’s like, ‘some kids were chasing me and they were going to beat me up,'” said Biskupski.

The incident was so disturbing, Biskupski said she posted what happened on her Facebook page.

“Over a hundred comments,” she said. “With people saying oh yea, that happened to my kid. That’s been going on since the 80’s.”

The school’s principal Sunday responded over social media to acknowledge that the “inappropriate, long-standing community tradition has reared its ugly head again this year.”

“This isn’t just a rite of passage. This is kidnapping. It’s terrorizing. You are physically assaulting someone,” said Biskupski.