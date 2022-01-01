High avalanche danger across Utah on New Year’s weekend, plan ahead

UTAH (ABC4) – Avalanche dangers are in effect this weekend as officials warn travelers of winter dangers.

The Utah Avalanche Center reported a large avalanche on Scott’s Hill along Park City ridgeline Saturday morning.

Large avalanche from Scott’s Hill along Park City ridgeline. pic.twitter.com/tDJVucxBA8 — UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) January 1, 2022

As Utah experienced a massive storm system this past holiday week, icy dangers still remain along most mountainous regions throughout the state. Officials say both human-triggered and natural avalanches are likely.

Most mid and upper elevation areas are under high or considerable danger this weekend. Weather officials are urging travelers to avoid backcountry terrain and any slopes greater than 30 degrees. Folks should stay around low-elevation areas when possible.

The New Year’s weekend saw heavy traffic delays as roads were shut down for avalanche mitigation efforts. An influx of holiday travelers caused major road delays for those hoping to hit the slopes. Heavy traffic paired with slick, dangerous roads conditions has Utah authorities on high alert.

Utah Highway Patrol says they’ve responded to 98 crashes on New Year’s Eve alone. About 19 impaired drivers were also caught and removed from driving along Utah roads.

“Please celebrate responsibly and stay safe!” says UHP.

Plan ahead for any holiday activities and stay alert of avalanche dangers by clicking here.