Herriman woman collects over 800 pairs of socks for homeless shelter this Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A homeowner in Herriman partnered with local candidates running for office and collected over 800 pairs of socks to donate to The Road Home, an organization that provides emergency shelter, services, and housing assistance to those in need.

Sarah Navarre loves decorating her house for Halloween and Christmas. She decided to gather socks for the homeless shelter this year by inviting people over to her home while asking them to donate socks. However, heavy rains caused Navarre to cancel the invitations and she had only collected about 40 pairs of socks by that time.

Then, two local men seeking office in Herriman, Teddy Hodges and Lorin Palmer, saw Navarre’s story on social media and shared it with others. Suddenly, donated socks and undergarments were pouring in, along with money donations toward the purchase of socks.

“Yesterday, bags and bags and bags of socks were dropped off,” Navarre said in an email. Through her efforts, along with those of Hodges and Palmer, roughly $600 was donated toward the purchase of socks.

“Store shelves were cleared out of socks to help with the effort,” Navarre said. “We now have over 800 pairs of socks and still counting!”

Last year, she gathered about 400 pairs. She is grateful that this year she was able to raise double the amount of last year. She’s still gathering socks at this point.

“This is a testament to a community pulling together and everyone doing just a little to make a big impact,” Navarre said. “These socks will warm toes and hearts in cold months to come!”

The Road Home is a private nonprofit social services agency based in Salt Lake City that provides assistance for individuals and families experiencing homelessness along the Wasatch Front.

In 2019, ABC4 reported that the shelter was closing its doors. However, at the last minute, The Road Home received a one-time $5 million dollar grant which allowed them to create a data integration system and build new offices to continue helping those experiencing homelessness.

