HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Today, the Herriman Police Department (HPD) welcomed a new addition to thir crime-fighting team.

HPD says that K-9 Fen was brought on to the police squad with support from Redemption Bar & Grill.

K-9 Fen (Courtesy of Herriman Police Department)

K-9 Fen is set to undergo training by Officer Adamson. The agency says that “they both are excited to work serving and protecting Herriman and the surrounding community.”