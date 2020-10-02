Herriman City Council terminates City Manager

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Herriman City Council has terminated their City Manager.

In a press release sent by Tami Moody, assistant city manager and public information officer for Herriman City the city council voted on Wednesday night to terminate their City Manager Brett Wood.

Moody did say Mr. Wood was not terminated for misconduct or criminal activity and the city was just going in a different direction.

Wood has a long history with Herriman City. He was elected to City Council in 1999, moved to City Operation Manager in 2003, became the Asst. City Manager in 2008 and then to City Manager in 2010.

The Council appointed Assistant City Manager Wendy Thomas as the Interim City Manager

There was no expanation as to why the decision was made.