HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Herriman early Wednesday morning.

Herriman Police say the deadly crash happened at the intersection of Mountain View Corridor and Real Vista Drive a little before 6 a.m, near the Real Salt Lake Academy.

Police confirm the victim is a woman aged 25-35, but her identity has not been released.

The driver allegedly told police there was low visibility when he “hit something” as he was driving down the road.

The driver stayed at the scene and contacted police after realizing he had struck a person.

Northbound lanes along Mountain View Corridor are currently blocked, while southbound lanes remain open. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route of travel for at least another hour.

Authorities from multiple jurisdictions are on scene, investigating the events leading up to the collision.

The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) says this incident marks the 38th fatal autoped crash in 2022.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.