DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Davis County and the Utah State University Botanical Center are excited to host a new annual event, the Davis County Heritage Festival.

The community gathering celebrating the heritage of Davis County will fill the void in Utahns hearts created by the dismissal of the Davis County Fair.

The festival will be a family-friendly event held every spring in conjunction with Baby Animal Days.

At this time, the festival is scheduled for May 19 through May 21. The 4-H horse and livestock show will continue as a separate event taking place from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20.

“The purpose of this change is to focus on agriculture, give community members and local businesses a chance to share their creative endeavors through locally made or grown projects, and to celebrate the heritage of Davis County,” said Randy Elliott, Davis County commissioner. “In addition, it will honor the past, promote the strong future ahead, and more accurately reflect what has built the Davis County community.”

Tickets for the Davis County Heritage Festival will go on sale on April 18.

For more information on the upcoming event, click here.